-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). Pulmonx reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

