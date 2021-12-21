Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

