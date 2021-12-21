Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE UHS opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.49. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

