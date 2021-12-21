First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 16.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 18.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in First Horizon by 96.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,010,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after buying an additional 496,085 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $1,633,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.42. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

