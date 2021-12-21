WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,472 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $19,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter worth $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the third quarter worth $259,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

SP stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

