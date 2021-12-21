Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.77% of Discover Financial Services worth $291,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after acquiring an additional 195,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after buying an additional 184,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after acquiring an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

