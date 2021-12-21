Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.