Nordea Investment Management AB Has $429.98 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 302.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.29% of QUALCOMM worth $429,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $176.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

