SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 188,164 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 40.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,744 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 188,164 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

