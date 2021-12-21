Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $125.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.05.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $101.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.