WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 72,713 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for about 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Ferrari worth $498,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $249.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.99. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

