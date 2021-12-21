PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

PHM opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $50,294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

