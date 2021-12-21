Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.42 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Status has a total market cap of $249.75 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

