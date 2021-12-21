Litecoin Plus Price Down 8.1% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $93,920.14 and approximately $12.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,034.03 or 0.98662372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00031300 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.01147627 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

