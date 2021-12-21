Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

