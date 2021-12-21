Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 148.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,832.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,893.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,743.71. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

