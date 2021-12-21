Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after acquiring an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $150,197,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

LEN opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.