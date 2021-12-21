B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $9.83 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 148.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,832.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,893.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,743.71. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

