Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $10.16 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned about 4.96% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTH. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 47,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF stock opened at $187.10 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $199.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.78.

