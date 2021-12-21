Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.