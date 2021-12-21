Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.4% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

NYSE MMM opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

