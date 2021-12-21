General American Investors Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $214,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 223.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $247.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,527 shares of company stock worth $148,498,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

