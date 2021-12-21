General American Investors Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

