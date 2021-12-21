Mattern Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.93.

