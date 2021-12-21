U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 171,359 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 346,403 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 453,098 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.6% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,081 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

