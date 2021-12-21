B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 83.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.55 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

