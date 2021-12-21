SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 315.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,391,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,737 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,900,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1,136.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 568,363 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 3rd quarter worth $4,949,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 192.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 604,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 397,445 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

