Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

