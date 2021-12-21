FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.39% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000.

Shares of FJUL opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

