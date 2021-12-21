DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50.

