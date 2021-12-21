ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

