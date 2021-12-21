General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 150,000 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

