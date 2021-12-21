DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $946,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16.

