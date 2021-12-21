DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $946,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.