Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $68.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

