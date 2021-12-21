DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85.

