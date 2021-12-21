Short Interest in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Decreases By 23.8%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 727,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 355,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.