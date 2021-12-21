Short Interest in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Decreases By 23.8%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 727,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 355,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,578 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

