HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Declares $0.09 Semi-Annual Dividend

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, January 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

HEICO has raised its dividend by 212.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. HEICO has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HEICO to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $135.61 on Tuesday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

