Depth Token Trading Down 11.4% This Week (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Depth Token has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $431,197.06 and approximately $52,124.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.