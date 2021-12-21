Indexed Finance (NDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,999.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001909 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $794,631.58 and $1,999.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.42 or 0.08167613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.11 or 1.00081855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

