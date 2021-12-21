Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $161,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

