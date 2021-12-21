Keep Network Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $370.24 million and $25.99 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 601,800,749 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

