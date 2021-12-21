Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Raised to GBX 9,400

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 8,900 ($117.58) to GBX 9,400 ($124.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($112.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($103.98) to GBX 7,170 ($94.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($95.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($81.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,608.75 ($100.53).

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,251 ($82.59) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($90.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,997.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,042.96.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

