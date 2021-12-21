Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $175,000.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

