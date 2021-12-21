Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 145,733 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,733 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 3.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $31,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in General Motors by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in General Motors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 54,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

