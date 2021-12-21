Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 140,147 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140,147 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,000. Walmart makes up approximately 2.4% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 43,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $7,661,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

