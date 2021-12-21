Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $212,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

