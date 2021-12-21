7,072 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,486.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

