Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 398 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.