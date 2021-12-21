AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 214,495 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $65,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 802.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 258,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 230,215 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.