GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 671 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10.

